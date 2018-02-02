Spencer Matthews And Vogue Williams Are Officially Engaged!

But you won't believe where he proposed...

We never thought we’d see the day that Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews settled down, but it looks like he’s planning on doing exactly that.

The star confirmed on Instagram that he’s popped the question to long-term girlfriend Vogue Williams, and she said yes. Aw, congrats guys!

But you literally won’t believe how he asked Ms Williams to be his bride-to-be. An intimate dinner for two with champagne on ice? On a beach at sunset, just the two of them?

Don’t be silly, that would be far too low key.

No, the pair watched a performance of West End musical The Lion King followed by a behind the scenes tour, after which Spencer proposed on stage. Well, you didn’t expect anything less, did you?

More: Vogue Williams On Marrying Boyfriend Spencer Matthews

More: How Americans Reacted To Spencer Matthews At Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Is LOL

A spokesperson for the pair has said, ‘The couple are absolutely over the moon and thrilled to share their exciting news.’ And according to reports, Vogue’s dazzling engagement ring is worth £150,000 – not too shabby, hey?

Obviously it’s early days right now, and so there’s no word on a date just yet. But of course, Spencer’s brother married Pippa Middleton last year, so it goes without saying that she’ll be getting an invite to the big day.

We’re seriously happy for the happy couple! Now, our address is…

By Lucy Abbersteen