The Made In Chelsea Cast React To Spencer Matthews’ Baby News
The reality star's fiancée Vogue Williams is expecting
He may have been known as Made In Chelsea‘s resident lothario, but Spencer Matthews is now taking on a whole new role.
The 29-year-old announced over the weekend that he and fiancée Vogue Williams are expecting their first child together, just over a month after getting engaged.
He wrote on Instagram: ‘So… I’m going to be a father! Couldn’t be happier to be sharing these times with the love of my life @voguewilliams . We feel truly blessed ❤️.’
On her page, Vogue, 32, said: ‘I couldn’t be more delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby! Being with you @spencermatthews is the best thing that has ever happened to me, you are the dream ❤️👶❤️.’
The couple opened up about the pregnancy in Hello!, with Spencer revealing that they’d been trying for a baby for a little while.
Vogue said: ‘We were together when we did the test, on holiday in the South of France over Christmas, and we were just like: “Wow”. Regardless of how long you plan it for or how long you’ve wanted it, it’s still like: “Oh my God!” It’s such exciting news.’
Spencer added: ‘So I just considered myself the luckiest man in the world when we got the baby news. We were heading down that matrimonial road anyway, so now we feel doubly blessed.’
Spenny’s old MIC co-stars have also been reacting to the news, with both Millie Mackintosh and Binky Felstead – who welcomed her daughter India last year – sending their congratulations.
Millie, 28, commented: ‘So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ while 27-year-old Binky said: ‘❤️❤️❤️🙌👶 India can’t wait to meet her playmate puglet xxx.’
Aw. Congratulations, Spencer and Vogue!