Why Spencer Matthews’ Girlfriend Wasn’t At Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

Vogue Williams was in Dublin as Spenny served as best man at his brother's nuptials yesterday...

Spencer Matthews had a very important role to play in big brother James’s wedding to Pippa Middleton yesterday.

The Made In Chelsea star served as best man, standing up front at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire alongside around 300 of the couple’s closest friends and family.

Before the ceremony began, he was spotted outside the venue as guests made their way in.

He was clearly very excited for the day’s proceedings, beaming as he mingled with celebrities and royals including Prince William and Prince Harry.

But while Wills was with wife (and Pippa’s sister) Kate Middleton and Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle bagged a reception invite, Spencer went it alone.

Beautiful day, beautiful girl… @voguewilliams A post shared by Spencer Matthews (@spencermatthews) on May 1, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

The 28-year-old is dating model Vogue Williams, who he met on reality show The Jump at the end of last year. They confirmed their romance in April.

Around the same time, Vogue, 31, revealed that she wouldn’t be attending Pippa and James’s nuptials, with a representative telling Metro: ‘Vogue has a prior engagement in her diary on the date of the wedding, but wishes Pippa and James all the best on their special day.’

So what was this prior engagement? Well, Vogue took to Instagram yesterday to tell fans that she was in her native Ireland, giving a fitness talk at Dublin department store Arnotts.

My office for the day! The new activewear department in @arnottsdublin wearing @lornajaneactive @seafollyaustralia ❤ A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on May 20, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

While Spenny was probably a little gutted not to have his lady to slow dance with at the reception (which, BTW, took place in a £100,000 glass marquee on the Middleton estate), we imagine he had a few other things on his mind.

We mean, what do you say in your best man speech when it’s in front of Kate and Wills?