Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Just Announced Their Engagement

The couple took to Instagram to reveal some VERY exciting news over the weekend...

We have the CUTEST thing to tell you about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas today… they’re engaged!

The couple announced their happy news on Instagram yesterday, both sharing a picture of Sophie’s stunning engagement ring.

And when we say stunning, we mean stunning. The jewel features a large pear-shaped diamond, and is set between two delicately diamond-encrusted bands.

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

On her page, Game Of Thrones actress Sophie, 21, captioned the image: ‘I said yes.,’ while 28-year-old singer Joe wrote: ‘She said yes.’

Of course, the pair were immediately inundated with congratulatory messages. Comments included: ‘So happy for u two. Congrats,’ and: ‘I am so happy for you! I grew up watching Joe Jonas on Disney Channel and now I watch you on Game of Thrones and I am just filled with joy and happiness for you two that I can’t sit still. ❤❤❤ [sic].’

Joe’s brother Nick also joined in, tweeting: ‘Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much. @joejonas@SophieT.’

Their eldest sibling Kevin added: ‘Congrats @joejonas and @sophiet so happy to welcome you into the family!’

Sophie and Joe went public in November 2016, after being spotted getting cosy at a Kings Of Leon concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It’s been a pretty exciting few weeks for the Game Of Thrones cast. Last month, it was confirmed that Kit Harington had popped the question to his co-star Rose Leslie.

Their engagement was confirmed via a traditional announcement in The Times, which read: ‘The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcesterhire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.’

Aw. Huge congratulations to you, Sophie and Joe!