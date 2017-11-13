So Someone Just Went To The MTV EMAs In A Dressing Gown…

Yes, really...

By Jennifer Davis

From the editors of InStyle US

You know when you’re getting ready to go out, but you just don’t want to get dressed? Well, Rita Ora has solved this conundrum with her latest look. The Your Song singer and host of the MTV European Video Music Awards walked the red carpet in a bathrobe.

Yes, you read that correctly, a bathrobe.

Ora arrived on the carpet in London looking like the definition of glamorous in a floor-length white terry cloth robe and a towel on her head. Basically, she looked exactly how you probably look when you hop out of the shower and put your hair up to dry except seriously elevated.

The singer had her makeup done to perfection and she accessorised the look with some serious sparkle. Ora wore a very large diamond necklace, as well as dangly diamond earrings. She finished off the look with white heels that featured silver embellishments.

The look may be a bit out there, but, honestly, we’re kind of obsessed. Ora has just made wearing a bathrobe in public way more acceptable.

Thanks, girl!