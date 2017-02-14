Queen Bey’s younger sister is NOT happy with the Recording Academy





Beyoncé walked away with two prestigious Grammy awards – but that wasn’t enough for her sister Solange, who tweeted her anger over Bey’ losing out on Album of the Year.

The 30-year-old claimed that the biggest accolade of the evening, which went to Adele for 25, had only been awarded to two black artists since 1997.

Speaking out on the controversy, she tweeted a link to Frank Ocean’s Tumblr post that accused the Grammys of ‘cultural bias’ when Taylor Swift beat Kendrick Lamar for Album of the Year in 2014.

‘Waddup Frank,’ she wrote on Sunday night following the ceremony in LA.

Then on Monday, she reportedly added: ‘There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year. There have been over 200 black artist[s] who have performed.’

She added: ‘Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold my g’s.’

However, perhaps realising her mistake, she quickly deleted all three posts.

Maybe it was pointed out to her that Lauryn Hill, OutKast, Ray Charles and Herbie Hancock have all won the Album of the Year trophy in the last 20 years.

But Solange wasn’t alone in her disappointment that Beyoncé missed out on the award for Lemonade.

The actual winner, Adele, used her acceptance speech to express her frustration that the gong didn’t go to Bey.

‘I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful and gracious but, my artist of my life is Beyoncé,’ she said.

Adding: ‘…This album, for me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental.’

Beyoncé, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, did win two awards out of her nine nominations – Best Music Video for Formation and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Formation.

