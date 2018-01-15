Fans Think Sofia Richie Is ‘Copying’ Kourtney Kardashian With Her New Hair

The 19-year-old is said to be dating Scott Disick...

Sofia Richie has dyed her hair brown. This is not a drill.

The Instagram queen has been making headlines thanks to her various forms of PDA with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick. You know, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend.

So it’s hardly surprising that a lot of eagle-eyed fans think there could be a hidden meaning behind Sofia’s latest makeover. Basically, they think that she’s trying to morph into the KUWTK lady herself.

Hmm.

After pictures emerged of Sofia’s new ‘do, fans took to Twitter to make the komparison.

We’re not ones for pitting women against each other, and we’re sure that Sofia just fancied a change.

After all, as one fan account pointed out, the star has sported raven locks before.

And we think she looks fierce either way.

Keep doing you, Sof.