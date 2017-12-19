Strictly Come Dancing’s Simon And Gemma Laugh Off ‘Romance’ Rumours

Things are strictly platonic between these two

Simon Rimmer and Gemma Atkinson have laughed off rumours that they ‘hooked up’ after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair posted a number of selfies together while on the BBC1 show (incidentally, so did plenty of the other contestants), which led to talk among Twitter users.

But Simon, 54, is fed up of the speculation. The TV chef – who’s married with two children – took to Twitter yesterday to shut things down.

He wrote: ‘Gemma is like a daughter to me and has become a friend of all my family. I think it’s funny.’

Emmerdale actress Gemma, 33, replied: ‘Howling 😂😂😂,’ before Simon joked: ‘Do you think we need to be quiet about our date on Weds with my wife and 23 of our friends Gem? x.’

Simon left Strictly in week six, but Gemma and her dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec made it all the way to last weekend’s final.

They ended up losing out on the glitterball trophy to Holby City‘s Joe McFadden, but Gemma was a very gracious runner-up.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘WOW! what an incredible night we had. Huge congratulations to Joe & Katya! They were Amazing 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.

‘I’m so grateful I got to be a part of Strictly 2017. It’s flown by but we’ve had so many fun times. @aljazskorjanec you have been so patient and so kind and so funny every single day and I cannot thank you enough for keeping my chin up and supporting me through this, not just as my colleague, but as my friend.

‘Fun memories that will last a life time. I can’t wait to have Christmas at home with all my family & friends and rest up before the tour. Thank you to everyone who supported us! And remember… Put your hands up it’s more fun!!!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗.’

Bring on Strictly 2018.