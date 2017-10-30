Simon Cowell Reveals What Caused His Terrifying Accident

The X Factor judge missed the first live shows this weekend

It’s been a tough few days for Simon Cowell.

The 58-year-old fainted and fell down the stairs over the weekend, and was later rushed to hospital in a neck brace. He was told to rest from the first X Factor live shows, with Alesha Dixon standing in for him last night.

Now he’s spoken out about the scare, telling The Sun: ‘Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock.

‘They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out. After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.’

The Sun‘s Dan Wootton discussed the accident on today’s Lorraine, explaining: ‘I was speaking to [his partner] Lauren [Silverman] actually. She was so, so worried, in NYC, gets a call at 4am and has to rush home, she didn’t know what the situation was.

‘She says the family has been totally inundated with well wishes. Simon in now resting up with her and [son] Eric. I think he’s going to be okay. Luckily, he had a full security team. They heard a massive thud and rushed to call the emergency services.’

The X Factor contestants have also revealed how it felt having Simon missing from the live shows.

Spencer Sutherland – who was the first to be voted off on Saturday night – said on Good Morning Britain: ‘It did feel different – he gives off a great energy and I wish he had been there.

‘I think he’s doing better. I think he’ll definitely be back this weekend.’

Let’s hope so. Sending you lots of love for a speedy recovery, Simon.