‘Shut Up And Sit Down’: Azealia Banks Attacks Rihanna In Pro-Trump Social Media Rant

Rapper Azealia Banks entered into another social media war with Rihanna over the weekend

Rapper Azealia Banks has incited another social media war, demanding that Rihanna and ‘the rest of the celebrities’ posting anti-Trump sentiments via social media should ‘shut up and sit down’.

The 212 star attacked Rihanna after the Barbados-born singer tweeted her views about Donald Trump’s controversial new executive order, which temporarily bans citizens and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US.

‘Disgusted,’ Rihanna wrote on Twitter Saturday. ‘The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!’

Azealia Banks — who was famously suspended from Twitter last year following a racist attack on One Direction’s Zayn Malik — furiously responded to Rhianna’s post, calling out her and other celebrities who have been quick to condemn Trump and his actions.

Read: #NoMuslimBan: Actors And Celebrities Protest Donald Trump’s Immigrant Ban

‘As far as rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down,’ Banks, 25, wrote.

‘Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people. Hoping the president fails is like getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes. What makes you think, the the USA is going to enter the Middle East destroy a bunch of s*** and pull out without any real repercussions ????’

This conflict between the two artists has now provoked a war on social media, with Rihanna using her Instagram as an apparent retaliation against Azealia. One post features the Work star in a dramatic black and white shot simply captioned:

‘the face you make when you a immigrant’

the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Things then came to a head when Azealia allegedly then posted Rihanna’s phone number on social media.

Ri-Ri, supposedly in response, then shared a series of screen grabs that appear to be text messages sent to her by Banks. One of the messages reportedly read:

‘I don’t have to do anything to you miss. Beyonce is already working heavy on you. Ever think to stop and think that’s why you have a drug and sex addiction? Lol girlie. Best of luck.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The posts have now been removed, and the numbers disconnected.

This latest tirade from Azealia Banks follows her very public attack on Zayn Malik, in which she used a slew of racist and hateful terms to target the One Direction star via Twitter. Other celebrity spats include a reported physical altercation with actor Russell Crowe at a Beverly Hills party last year, and a heated online exchange of words with pop artist Sia.

Read: Zayn Malik And Azealia Banks Fall Out On Twitter

Many celebrities have now spoken out against Trump’s new temporary immigrant ban — even Kim Kardashian has had her say via Twitter — but we’re all left wondering why Banks singled out Rihanna’s protest in particular.

For now (thankfully) it’s looking like the dust has settled. We’ll always believe in freedom of speech, but posting people’s personal numbers on social media just isn’t cool Azealia – no matter how angry you are.