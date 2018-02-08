Sharon Tate’s Sister Has Spoken Out About The Upcoming Manson Film

American actress Sharon Tate was one of the victims of Charles Manson's cult back in the '60s...

You might have seen that there are a number of films documenting the Charles Manson murders currently in the works.

According to reports, Quentin Tarantino is set to centre his ninth movie around the time of the infamous crimes, with rumours suggesting that Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are amongst the big names to be cast. The Pulp Fiction director is also said to have his eye on Margot Robbie for the part of Sharon Tate, the American actress who was, tragically, murdered by members of Manson’s cult. She was just 26-years-old and pregnant at the time.

Another film, Charlie Says, will take a closer look at the female followers of Manson – the ones who actually committed the crimes – with The Crown‘s Matt Smith reportedly taking the title role.

This week, Hilary Duff also revealed that she has been working on a new project; an independent movie, in which she will play the part of Tate.

Taking to Instagram to upload a photograph of herself all made up to look like the ’60s star, Hilary announced: ‘Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie.

‘She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor’.

As a result, Debra Tate – Sharon’s sister, who was only 16 at the time of her sibling’s killing – has spoken out about how ‘tasteless’ she finds the whole thing.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: ‘It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it – it’s just tasteless.

‘It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.’

The film starring Duff is thought to be entitled The Haunting of Sharon Tate, and will focus on a quote attributed to Tate from a year before her death, Deadline reports.

It was alleged that she had previously told an interviewer of her premonition that she and her boyfriend at the time, Jay Sebring, were going to have their throats slit.

Tate’s sister has now shut this down as being completely false.

‘I know for a fact she did not have a premonition — awake or in a dream — that she and Jay would have their throat cut,’ Debra said.

‘I checked with all of her living friends. None of her friends had any knowledge of this. Tacky, tacky, tacky.’