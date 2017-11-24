The Best Sex Toys For Women In The Black Friday Sale
While we’re all over Black Friday clothing deals and Black Friday makeup deals today, there are plenty of other discounted items across the ‘net.
Sex toys are great for both your physical health (they improve your circulation and muscle tone, don’tcha know?), while also having a positive impact on your confidence levels. And your orgasms, of course.
Here are some of the best deals we’ve found so far. You can thank us later, ladies.
50% Off A Rampant Rabbit Vibrator, Now £30
WAS £60, BUY NOW £30
£16 Off Ann Summers Climax Wand and Attachment Set, Now £64
WAS £80, BUY NOW £64
£20 Off G-Vibe 2 Vibrator Black, Now £79.95
WAS £95.95, BUY NOW £79.95
25% Off Lelo’s Best-Selling GIGI™ 2, NOW £89.25
WAS £119, BUY NOW £89.25
40% Off Shibari 5″ Mini Vibrator, Now £5.95
WAS £9.95, BUY NOW £5.95
50% Off Ann Summers Ombre Pebble Vibrator, Now £10
WAS £20, BUY NOW £10
20% Off Taboom My Favourite Remote Control Egg Vibrator Pink, Now £31.95
WAS £39.95, BUY NOW £31.95
20% Off Ann Summers’ Climax Rechargeable Power Bullet, Now £29.60
WAS £37, BUY NOW £29.60
Make sure you keep checking back at LOOK for the best Black Friday deals, as we’ll be constantly keeping an eye on our favourite retailers over the next few days.