They’re ‘Smitten’: Selena Gomez And The Weeknd’s Hang Date Reveals Just How Serious They Are

It's been a little over two weeks since Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were caught kissing, and it's looking like the couple are getting VERY serious

Well, well, well. For those naysayers sounding off about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s new romance being a sham, new reports suggest that the couple are actually playing down the extent of their feelings for each other, in a MASSIVE way.

In fact, sources speaking to E! News confirmed that the couple are ‘clearly smitten’, and with the breaking news yesterday that the pair are now following each other on Instagram (THE 2017 way to announce you’re BF/GF, obvs), it’s becoming clear that this blossoming relationship is a bona fide keeper.

Following Selena and The Weeknd’s (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) hang date with pals in Hollywood on Wednesday night, onlookers revealed that the new couple looked very cosy, holding hands after leaving venue Dave & Buster’s at 3am.

‘Selena looked so happy and Abel was very chill, very relaxed,’ the onlooker states.

‘They held hands as they left and it was very warm, you can tell they are really enjoying each other’s company…[Selena] seems very at ease with him and you can still see the stars in her eyes. They are clearly smitten!’

Aww, cute.

This date was the first time the pair have been seen out in public since they were caught smooching at Santa Monica hot spot Giorgio Baldi. They joined famous friends — including the likes of French Montana and Jaden Smith — for a night of games and shared Instagram snaps, clearly comfortable in their new status skin.

Another source also recently told E! just how much the pop stars like each other.

‘He really likes her. They text every day,’ the insider revealed. ‘They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other’s personalities.’

Sounds like a bona fide hot honeymoon period to us, no? Of course, the flip side of all this speculation is how things are affecting The Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid. Being that we love both Selena and Bella, our inner conflict about this new relationship is mighty.

Is this romance for real? It would appear so.