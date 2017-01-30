Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Hit Another Relationship Milestone On Instagram

It's the moment we've all been waiting for...

Okay. So for those that thought that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s romance was just a bit of hot celebrity tattle, yeah, you might want to check out Selena’s Instagram RN.

FINALLY!

Yep, it seems that things are definitely moving forward for the couple that have up until now, kept things quite private and low-key. This adorable new Instagram proves that even though they might not offish be boyfriend/girlfriend, they aren’t afraid of letting the world know that they’re very much part of each other’s lives.

Just days after the couple started following each other on Insta (come on, as if we didn’t know they were serious when THAT piece of info dropped), The Weeknd decided to share an Instagram Stories snap suggesting that the pair were enjoying a romantic getaway in Italy. The picture appears to show Selena looking up at The Birth of Venus, instated in Florence’s The Uffizi Gallery. Cute.

But, it’s this new social media statement from Camp Selena that’s sending us all into a ‘eeps’ frenzy.

Videoed on a boat, the intimate close-up on The Weeknd’s face suggests that the pair are way more than just good friends. And while we still don’t have an official couple shot on the platform, we can only speculate that it’ll come very, very soon.

And yeah, we’re pretty excited.

The relationship has been hotting up since the pair were spotted holding hands after a date in Los Angeles last week, and while we still feel a bit devastated for The Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid (who coincidently, is looking ridiculously HOT at the moment), we still can’t help feeling nothing but happiness for the pair.

What’s next guys? Crossed fingers for an epic ZiGi-esque Insta before the end of the day…