Selena Gomez And Her Mum Just Unfollowed Each Other Over THIS Person

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber got back together last month, rekindling their relationship after calling it quits in 2014.

While fans have been celebrating the couple’s long-awaited reunion, it seems that not everyone is thrilled by the news, with Selena’s family said to be disappointed.

In fact, just this week it was revealed that Selena Gomez and her mum, Mandy Teefey, have unfollowed each other on Instagram – and the fallout is all supposedly down to Justin Bieber.

Speculation around the fallout grew even stronger as Selena’s mum was hospitalised – supposedly following a ‘heated’ argument with the Bad Liar singer.

‘It’s been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay,’ a source told the Daily Mail. ‘This wasn’t just about Justin.’

‘He is sad that her mum is not doing well,’ the source continued, explaining how Justin is determined to prove himself to the family.

Is it too late now to say sorry? We’ll have to wait and see.