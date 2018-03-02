Selena Gomez Posted, Deleted, Then Reposted Her Tribute To Justin Bieber

JELENA FOREVER

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of InStyle US

Ah, young love. Sometimes you shout it from the rooftops, and other times you refuse to confirm it while simultaneously alluding to it on social media.

Selena Gomez got the social media sphere going when she wished a ‘super cool’ person a happy birthday on Thursday. Who’s birthday is March 1, 1994, you ask? Well, none other than her on-again flame, Justin Bieber.

In what can only be described as Polaroid-ception, the Instagram sees Gomez posing whilst lying down with a Polaroid stuck on her forehead. She smiles widely and points to a blurry photograph that shows an unidentifiable person (perhaps Bieber?).

For some reason, she posted the ‘gram and then deleted it, only to re-post it with a slightly moodier filter seen above.

Gomez and Bieber have famously not commented on their reconciliation, but there’s a lot of evidence that points to the Jelena reunion, and Gomez giving (presumably) Bieber the Instagram treatment is another sign that points to things heating up again.

The other signs? They spent New Years together in Cabo San Lucas before cuddling up to each other at a pool on a pre-Valentine’s getaway. And that’s not even mentioning Valentine’s Day, when they were spotted together and afterwards flew to the Caribbean to attend Bieber’s father Jeremy’s wedding.

February might be over, but it’s looking like love is still in the air.