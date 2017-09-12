Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Take The Next Step In Their Relationship

The couple are believed to be moving in together, and AWWW

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are giving us ALL the feels right now.

The couple have been dating since January, and are now said to have taken the next step in their relationship.

It’s been reported that they’ve moved in together, sharing a luxury apartment in New York City’s Greenwich Village while Selena, 25, films her new movie in the city.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight: ‘[They are living] in a low-rise luxury building in the heart of the Village. Selena is definitely immersing herself into the nitty gritty of New York.’

The home is said to boast almost 12-foot high ceilings and Juliet glass balconies, and costs approximately $16,000 per month to rent. No biggie.

The insider continues: ‘Best of all, the master bath is outfitted with his and her vanities, a steam shower and Kohler cast-iron bathtub. They’ve both been very gracious to the neighbours and seem very happy with their living arrangement.’

See: Selena Gomez Just Showcased A Choppy Bob On Instagram

Selena and The Weeknd, 27 – real name Abel Tesfaye – have definitely ramped things up in the romance stakes recently.

Last week, Sel’ shared a super-cute Instagram snap of herself and her man enjoying dinner together. The photo showed Selena smiling into the camera lens, while The Weeknd slung his arm around the back of her seat.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

See: Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Pack On The PDA At The Met Gala

Of course, fans were quick to comment. One gushed: ‘Selena you look happy. Keep being happy,’ while others wrote: ‘This photo is perfect,’ and: ‘I honestly ship them i mean look at her. She’s so happy [sic].’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

We totally agree, guys.