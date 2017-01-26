So Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Might Have Just Gone Instagram-Official

It's one of the many ways that you can take your relationship to the next level in 2017...

If reports are to be believed, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd seem to be going from strength-to-strength.

Ever since the pair of them were spotted sharing a little smooch, the internet has been trying to work out whether they’re the new hot celebrity couple to obsess over.

See: Apparently The Weeknd Has Always ‘Had A Thing’ For Selena Gomez

Of course, news of their possible romance also sparked a little bit of controversy due to the fact that Selena is in the same girl squad as The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid. Also, it wasn’t all that long ago that the model called time on her on/off relationship with the Starboy singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, so we imagine it’s all a little raw.

And don’t even get started on Justin Bieber’s reaction.

The What Do You Mean singer has been pretty vocal about his ex on a number of occasions, and reportedly thinks the whole thing is part of a ‘stunt’.

Hmm.

Well, it looks like Selena and Abel might have just taken the next step in their relationship. They’re now following each other on Instagram, people.

Eagle-eyed fans didn’t take long to spot the activity going down on their timelines, with screenshots now doing the rounds on social media.

One fan wrote: ‘Look at him, following his girl and stuff…’

Now, this might not seem like a huge deal, but it’s 2017, so the merging of social media accounts is pretty much a milestone in our book.

All we need now is some cute couple photos…