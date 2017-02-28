Selena Gomez And The Weekend Very Much ‘On’ As They’re Snapped Out And About In Paris

After a few weeks out of the limelight, Selena Gomez and The Weekend confirm they are very much a couple as they're spotted on a date in Paris

In the aftermath of what’s been a somewhat chaotic week of news — including everything from Cheryl’s long-awaited pregnancy pic to THAT momentously awkward Oscars fail — you’d be forgiven for thinking that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd might have ended their much publicised romance.

In fact, stories circulating last week suggested that the pair might of called it quits, based on the fact that we’d seen nothing of them in the press for a while. All was kind of quiet on the social media front from both parties — yes, there was a Snapchat from Selena over the weekend where she appeared to call her new beau ‘my baby’ backstage at a gig, but nothing concrete — and considering they weren’t out of the media spotlight for those few days following the now infamous ‘kissing’ snap, everyone kind of assumed that the relationship might have just fizzled out.

Until now.

Yep, recent pictures of Selena and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) taken on Monday night on an apparent date night in Paris suggest that the couple are still very much a ‘thing’, and, in an intimate Instagram story posted to Selena’s account earlier that same day, a man’s voice can be heard rapping in the background – is this The Weeknd? It would certainly seem so.

It’s no secret that Selena has been supporting The Weeknd during various legs of his European tour — she was last spotted at his Switzerland show — but the lack of recent couple snaps have left fans in a bit of an ‘are they, aren’t they’ quandary. Well, naysayers be silenced. These new pictures taken outside the La Réserve hotel in Paris suggest that the stars are still very much an item, and that the relationship (despite being scrutinised by the likes of you and I) is being played out on their terms. The 27-year-old Party Monster star has a scheduled show at the AccorHôtels Arena tonight in Paris, and we can safely assume that new squeeze Selena will be there to support him.

Of course, this hot new romance has had it’s fair share of fan-bashing, being that The Weeknd only ended his year-and-a-half relationship with Bella Hadid in November. It’s been suggested that the rapper broke the model’s heart, and that the speed with which he hooked up with Selena has been a painful thing for her to come to terms with, especially given the media frenzy surrounding the new couple.

Interestingly, in a somewhat cruel twist of fate, Bella has been snapped out in Paris at the same time as Selena and her ex ahead of fittings for Paris Fashion Week, which is due to start today. Hmm, is there a chance they’ll run into each other? Crikey, now that would be awkward.

Well, we can’t deny it. As painful as this must be for Bella Hadid, it’s looking like Selena and The Weeknd are more than just a casual thing.

