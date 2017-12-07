Selena Gomez Says That This Was The Best Thing About Dating Her Ex

"It was the best thing we got out of those relationships..."

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of InStyle US

Before the world was obsessing over Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber – and whether or not Jelena is still a thing (are they? aren’t they?) – Gomez dated Nick Jonas.

It might seem like ages ago now but, in 2008, Gomez and Jonas were a young Hollywood power couple. While they didn’t date for long, Gomez did get a lot out of the relationship—namely, a best friend (not you Nick, sorry).

While visiting KISS FM earlier this week, Gomez revealed that her friendship with Taylor Swift, who dated Joe Jonas at the time, was the best thing she got out of dating Nick.

‘We actually dated the Jonas brothers together! It was hysterical,’ Gomez said.

‘It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.’

Fans will be pleased to hear that, but on an even more exciting note, Gomez said she’d be willing to duet with Swift ‘anytime, any place.’

‘She has been a fighter, a warrior, and a friend through all of this,’ Gomez said.

That’s music to our ears.

We’ll be anxiously awaiting that duet, Selena.