Selena Gomez Ends Up The Third Wheel At Her Super Bowl Party

The 24-year-old singer was without her new man The Weeknd...

Despite being official with new man The Weeknd, Selena Gomez ended up watching the Super Bowl solo yesterday.

The 24-year-old singer took to Snapchat during the game to reveal that she was tuning in with not one, but THREE couples. Aw.

In one post, we saw Selena sitting on the floor (and looking a tad fed up) while her loved-up pals cuddled up on the sofa behind her.

But she didn’t seem too down in other uploads, laughing and joking as she filmed herself hanging out with her friends.

Oh. And can we just point out how she totally NAILED casual chic? Sel was sporting a baggy cream jumper, a tousled down ‘do and minimal make-up – and looked gorge.

Despite a slightly rocky start, Selena and The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – appear to be going strong after confirming their romance with a public smooch last month.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Selena was seen kissing and wrapping her arms around The Weeknd, 26, as they made their way home from Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

They then went Instagram official – heart eye emojis included – with a romantic weekend vacay in Venice together.

However, just as we were about to break out the office bubbles to toast the happy couple, the post was unceremoniously deleted. Hmm.

Some questioned whether this could have been brought on by guilt, seeing as it’s been widely reported that The Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid has found the whole situation very difficult.

But then the pair were papped holding hands in LA, and they appeared to be enjoying a romantic gallery visit in an Instagram Story that The Weeknd posted from Florence.

Let’s hope they managed to squeeze in a Facetime yesterday, eh?