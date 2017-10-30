Selena has praised her first Francia for saving her life...

In September this year, singer Selena Gomez explained her absence from social media and the public eye in the summer by revealing that she had undergone a serious surgery.

In an Instagram post, Selena wrote to her 128 million followers: ‘ I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,’ she began.

‘So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.

‘Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,’ she praised her pal.



And now Selena has spoken out about her surgery in an interview on the Today show, explaining just how serious it was: ‘I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death. My kidneys were just done.’

The 25 year old continued: ‘That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life… And [Francia] volunteered and did it.’

And when Today host Savannah Guthrie said: ‘You feel that Francia saved your life,’ Selena simply replied: ‘Because she did. That’s it.’

Getting emotional, the brunette beauty added: ‘I just hope that this inspires people to feel good that there are really good people in the world.’

What an important message to send out, and we’re so glad Selena seems to be making a speedy recovery.

If you want to find out more about Lupus please visit www.lupusresearch.org.