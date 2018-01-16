Selena Gomez’s Mum Is NOT Happy With Justin Bieber

‘Every mother and daughter has disagreements’

While we can’t seem to get enough of the Selena Gomez-Justin Bieber romance renewal, there’s at least one person who’s not excited about it — Gomez’s mum, Mandy Teefey.

During an interview with Gossip Cop, Teefey admitted she’s ‘not happy’ about the return of Jelena, going on to tell the interviewer that she hasn’t spoken to the Biebs in ‘years.’

That being said, Teefey knows that her ‘Wolves’ singer daughter is old enough to make her own decisions, even if mum doesn’t quite approve. ‘Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy,’ Teefey explained. ‘She is 25-years old and knows what is at stake with her health…[Selena] is an adult and can make her own choices.’

There’s been a lot of buzz about recent tension between Teefey and Gomez, who also happen to produce 13 Reasons Why together. Last month, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, though inside sources said it wasn’t just because of Bieber. (Teefey has started following her daughter again since then.)

‘Every mother and daughter has disagreements,’ Teefey told Gossip Cop.

Truer words were never spoken. Bieber certainly has his work cut out for him!