Selena Gomez Actually Carried A Hidden Message Within Her Met Gala Outfit

Selena Gomez sure knows how to make an entrance.

The It Ain’t Me singer was amongst the Hollywood elite to make an appearance at the Met Gala on Monday night, and she’s had us all talking about her look ever since.

As an ambassador for Coach, it was only fitting that she would walk the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a show-stopping sheer frock from the brand.

The theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, celebrating the continued influence of religion on the world of fashion and design.

A few seem to have questioned whether Selena’s gown worked with this theme, but we have spotted a subtle message that shows she did pay homage to the dress code.

Selena carried a handbag which appeared to incorporate a scripture quote. ‘A woman who fears the lord is a woman who shall be praised,’ it read.

Making the message even more personal, it was embossed in Gomez’s very own handwriting.

PEOPLE also reported that the words were sewn into her dress on a ribbon; this appears to be laying next to the Kisslock Frame bag in the brand’s Instagram photo.

You may remember that Selena enjoyed her Met Gala debut last year, also using the moment to make things red carpet official with her then-boyfriend The Weeknd.

The pair have since called time on their romance, and the Wolves singer briefly rekindled her relationship with Justin Bieber a few months later. It is now believed that they too have parted ways, and Selena walked the carpet alone on Monday night.

Selena did pose alongside fashion designer Stuart Vevers, who is the Creative Director of Coach and is working with the singer on her very own collection.

Way to work it, girl.