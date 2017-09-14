Selena Gomez Shares Some Important Health News On Instagram

The singer has explained why she wasn't been promoting her new music...

Selena Gomez has just taken to Instagram to share a health update with her fans.

It seems that many of her followers had been questioning why they hadn’t seen her for much of the summer, and she decided to open up about what had been going on behind the scenes.

Posting a photograph of herself in a hospital bed, the 25-year-old addressed the speculation.

She wrote: ‘I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of.

‘So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering.’

The star, who had already previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, continued: ‘It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.’

Thanking those around her, Selena added: ‘Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.

‘And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.’

Raising awareness of her condition, Selena signed off: ‘Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/‘.

Her fans, of course, were extremely supportive. Comments included: ‘We always with you…’, ‘You are very strong! The whole world is proud of you!’ and ‘💕 you are so strong. i’m so proud of you both!!’

Back in 2013, Selena took a much-speculated break from music, having been suffering from lupus.

‘I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke,’ Selena told Billboard.

We’re sending Selena all of our love.