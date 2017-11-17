Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Have Been Spotted Kissing Again

By Olivia Bahou

From the editors of InStyle US

The terrible year that has been 2017 is partially redeemed, all thanks to one resurrected celebrity couple.

Obviously we are talking about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber and their rekindled romance that has turned grown adults into giddy children awaiting their next move.

The most recent cause for excitement is a photo that just surfaced of the two kissing—yes, kissing! We now have a photo of Jelena smooching in 2017 to serve as proof that a crazier year has never happened.

The kiss in question happened on Wednesday night at Bieber’s hockey game, where Gomez was in the stands supporting her man. The Biebs skated off the ice and into his girl’s waiting arms, where she planted a rom-com-worthy kiss onto his lips. She even shimmied up onto the barrier between the rink and the stands to lean in and wrap her arms around his shoulders.

Anyone else need a minute?

Up next for the Wolves singer are the American Music Awards, where Gomez will be performing for the first time since her kidney transplant this summer.

Here’s to hoping she brings her potentially on-again boyfriend as her date.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Nov. 19—we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.