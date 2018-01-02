Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Just Had An Extra Special Start To The New Year

And we have serious FOMO.

From the editors of InStyle

Words by Brandi Fowler

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s reunion is still going strong.

Despite speculation that they were spending the holiday apart (Bieber was just in Canada), the duo in fact rang in the New Year together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to People. While neither of them has posted snaps of the other from their trip there, the ‘Wolves’ songstress popped up in a photo with three of her friends in Cabo as they frolicked in the ocean together (sans Bieber) a few days ago.

‘Our 6th New Years together! Grateful for so many amazing memories,’ Gomez’s friend, Raquelle Stevens, captioned the photo. It looks like this time the Biebs joined in on their tradition at the eleventh hour.

Although he hasn’t revealed exactly where he and Selena were when the clock struck twelve, the pop star has been sharing videos and pictures on Snapchat and his Instagram story from the tropical destination, showing off his beachfront vacation pad and posting shirtless photos with a couple of his friends.

Now we want to see a New Year’s kiss! Praying that someone posts.