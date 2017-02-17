Selena Gomez Just Released THAT New Song, It Ain’t Me

It's the track that EVERYONE believes is about Justin Bieber. And it's here...

Selena Gomez has just dropped some new music; a collaboration with Kygo called It Ain’t Me.

The 24-year-old teased the track a few weeks ago, and one line in particular lead everyone to believe that her ex Justin Bieber might have been one of the inspirations behind it.

#ItAintMe. Thursday. @kygomusic A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Having listened to the full and final version of the song, many believe that the lyrics narrate a heartbreaking story about a relationship that’s falling apart.

Some of the words include:

Somewhere along the lines

We stopped seeing eye to eye

You were staying out all night

And I had enough

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep?

Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone?

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

It ain’t me

Many are now wondering whether this is Selena’s way of finally drawing a line under her past relationship, and moving on with rumoured new man The Weeknd.

Who knows?

27 🎈Celebrating all year and partying every night all over the world starting with Sweden. Let's fucking get it. XO 🌎🌎🌎🌎 #Starboy #Legendofthefall A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:55pm PST

This comes after The Weeknd has been accused of ‘dissing’ Justin Bieber in his verse on Nav’s new song, Some Way.

The Starboy singer says, ‘I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy.’

Uh-huh.

Either way, we’re totally crushing on Selena’s new song. And we predict it being a MEGA 2017 tune.