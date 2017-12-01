Selena Gomez Finally Speaks Out On Her Reunion With Justin Bieber

OUR HEARTS

From the editors of InStyle US

Words by Isabel Jones

There’s no doubt about it — 2017 has been a massive year for the reigning queen of pop, Selena Gomez. In addition to dropping three acclaimed singles (and a chart-topping collaboration with Kygo, It Ain’t Me), the 25-year-old is riding high in all aspects of her life — from her successful recent kidney transplant to her renewed relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Billboard recently dubbed the former Disney Channel star their ‘Woman of the Year,’ a title she wears well, going on to interview her about everything from reuniting with Bieber to splitting from The Weeknd.

Selena gravitates toward the underdog (sometimes literally)

When asked how she chose her puppy, Charlie, Gomez explained that she had a little help from her superstar ex, The Weeknd. ‘We were walking down the street [in New York], and he saw a cute little puppy in the window and walked in,’ she said, ‘Charlie was in the corner. He had his head down and he just seemed really sad, and I loved him. I find I do that in every situation in life. I find that person—or dog—and I’m like, “Yessss. That’s who I want.”’

Selena says she and The Weeknd ended things ‘as best friends’

‘Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd],’ Selena explained. ‘I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.’

Selena says things are different with Justin Bieber this time around

‘I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.’