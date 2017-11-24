You Won’t Believe How Long Selena Gomez’s New Blonde Hair Took To Colour

That is a looooooooooong time

Selena Gomez shocked the world when she showed off her new blonde ‘do at this year’s AMAs.

The star recently split from fellow singer The Weeknd after 10 months of dating, and it was her big return to the stage, so a major change in her look isn’t that much of a surprise, we guess.

Selena, who is reportedly back together with ex-flame Justin Bieber, has switched up her trademark brunette look for Nirvana blonde. And naturally she looks great both ways!

Now Selena’s hairdresser has revealed exactly how long the colour change took – and it’s a bum-numbing number of hours, let us tell you.

More: The Black Friday Clothing Deals You Need To Snap Up, Stat

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

More: Justin Just Unliked This Picture Of Selena, And Fans Are NOT Happy

Celebrity colourist Riawna Capri has revealed that the ‘do took ‘9 hours, about 300 foils and 8 bowls of bleach.’ Yikes.

‘It was a nice long patient process of baby fine slices, then going back and opening each foil and reapplying, but done in one sitting,’ she wrote on Instagram.

‘Anything is possible in one day, it just takes time, no other clients ha, and patience to maintain the integrity of the hair.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

More: Selena Gomez Speaks Out On Her ‘Life Or Death’ Surgery For The First Time

We’re fairly sure Selena would look good with any hair colour or style.

So if you’re hoping to recreate the Nirvana Blonde look for yourself, take this as your official warning you’ll need to be hella patient with your colourist!

By Lucy Abbersteen