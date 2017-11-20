Selena Gomez Returns To The Stage… With Blonde Hair

The 25-year-old singer performed at the AMAs last night

By Olivia Bahou

From the editors of InStyle.com

Selena Gomez has completed her emotional return to the AMAs. Last year, she re-emerged at the award show after taking some time off for her health and won big, taking home the trophy for Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock. In her emotional acceptance speech, she got candid about her time away from the spotlight.

‘I had to stop because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down,’ she said.

See: Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Have Been Spotted Kissing Again

Now, the pop queen is back at the award show after another difficult time: She had an emergency kidney transplant over the summer. On Sunday, she returned to the stage for her first performance in over a year.

Selena, 25, performed her new song with Marshmello, Wolves, and wowed us with her edgy new vibe.

The singer donned a lacy white nightgown paired with matching socks and trainers, wearing her newly blonde hair wet. While her negligee was certainly unexpected, the (fake) blood on her face and on her knees took us totally by surprise.

See: Blonde Hair: The Best Celebrity ‘Dos

Selena started the performance on the floor, crawling across the stage in an emotional rendition of her song. She was joined by a bevy of female backup dancers in long floral dresses, helping her through the edgy performance.

One thing is certain: Selena Gomez is BACK.