Selena Gomez Opens Up About The ‘Difficult Time’ Before Her Break

The singer revealed why she felt such a strong connection to the new Netflix show she’s producing...

Selena Gomez has added producer to her bulging CV, and it seems that her latest project came at the perfect time for her.

The singer has opened up about the personal struggles that lead her to feel such an affinity to the new Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why, that she’s executive producing.

The new series is based on a novel, written by Jay Asher, published in 2007. The book tells the story of a teenager who has committed suicide, but not before leaving messages for people that she knew, telling them how they played a role in her death.

Selena credits her time away in a Nashville, Tennessee facility last year for giving her a personal connection to the characters.

‘To be frank with you, I actually was going through a really difficult time when they started production,’ she explained during a panel discussion in New York on Wednesday.

‘I went away for 90 days, and actually met a ton of kids in this place that were talking about issues that these characters are experiencing,’ she added.

Touching on her own ‘confusing’ childhood and struggling to grow up in the spotlight, she added: ‘I think that my [own] high school experience was amplified. I wouldn’t say it was worse, but it made it harder…’

The 24-year-old continued, ‘Whether it was just kids or growing up in the biggest high school in the world, which was Disney Channel, it was also adults that had the audacity to kind of tell me how I should live my life.

‘It was very confusing for me. I had no idea who I was going to be, what I’m still going to become.’

