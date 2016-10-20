Selasi Makes An Emotional Statement About The Great British Bake Off

The 30-year-old took to Instagram this morning to look back on his time on the show...

It’s been over 12 hours and we’re still in shock about last night’s episode of The Great British Bake Off.

If you haven’t caught up yet, look away now. Because we’re about to reveal that… SELASI left the tent. Noooo.

In a tense semi-final, we saw the 30-year-old lose out on a place in the final to Candice, Andrew and Jane.

It wasn’t just us who felt gutted. Mary Berry said: ‘No-one’s more sad than me to say goodbye to Selasi,’ while Mel and Sue had a little fight to hug him goodbye first.

And it seems the country is now in a state of national mourning, with Tweets including: ‘And just like that, millions of hearts shattered into tiny caramel shards. #GBBO,’ ‘Hearts of the nation just broke in unision #GBBO,’ and: ‘Okay I’m done with you #GBBO delete my number have fun on Channel 4 you’re dead to me #SELASI ?.’

But as always, Selasi got through it with a smile. He said: ‘It’s a massively great achievement, personally and for my family, for getting this far in the semi-finals.

‘It’s been absolutely amazing, splendid. Splendid. Loved it all.’

And he’s since reiterated this feeling, captioning an emotional Instagram post this morning: ‘Baker, Biker, Banker! HA…. What an intro into the legendary tent ??! Such an honour and proud to have been selected as one of the lucky 12. Entered with a smile and leaving with an even bigger smile and a BIG slice of cake hehe! WOW!!!

‘The #GBBO experience is unreal! I can honestly say I’ve met a crazy, funny and awesome bunch of guys #friendsForLife. I have baked for ppl one could only dream of baking for (Mary, Paul, Sue, Mel, the Crew) and I have come out of the experience a much much better baker.

‘This has been a massive learning curve for me especially at times where I performed badly! Cough cough #churros ??! Thank you ALL sincerely ❤️ for the massive following, support and belief! The journey is just BEGINNING.

‘I can finally cry (virtual tear ?); it’s been incredibly overwhelming and humbling. Hope I managed to create some sort of baking influence out there! Merci ???. Time for the next adventure ??#WatchThisSpace #GBBO #LiveForYourPassion #DontStressJustBakeAndEnjoyIt #GBBO #TeamSelasi [sic].’

Um, did he just say he was crying? Because we’re not. Nope. We just have something in our eyes.

Oh, Selasi. How we’re going to miss you…