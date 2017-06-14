Love Island’s Scott Thomas Slams Olivia Attwood On Instagram

Last year's Love Island star is not holding back on the latest ITV2 drama...

Following on from last night’s explosive episode of Love Island, viewers have some feelings about Olivia Attwood.

The drama seemed to start after she dumped Sam and then started talking about sparking up a romance with controversial Chris.

Viewers across the UK have been having their say on Twitter, and even some former Love Island stars joined the conversation.

See: Love Island Viewers Don’t Seem Impressed By Olivia Attwood Right Now

One in particular, Scott Thomas from last year’s series, has been getting very honest about the drama that unfolded last night.

Taking to his Instagram story, he began: ‘So Sam’s a young lad, he’s been swerved and Olivia’s trying to rub it in…

‘It doesn’t make any sense to me, she’s shown her true colours…’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He then finished by calling her a ‘b****!’.

Oh dear.

Yup. Safe to say the Manchester lad really wasn’t holding his opinions back.

Referring to his girlfriend Kady, whom he met on the show, he warned: ‘I think that we need to send this one in to deal with that Olivia’.

He also stuck up for Blazin’ Squad’s Marcel, saying: ‘Will someone please hook up Marcel with a bird ASAP because that guy is a G and he needs to win the show… Come on Marcel!’

Not quite finished there, the ex-Islander also took to Twitter to discuss the eventful episode further. He wrote: ‘Liv is Defo pissed up… Someone is gonna have the fear in the morning!’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Defending scorned Sam, he tweeted:

‘Why is Olivia buzzing off the fact she ended it first? He obviously doesn’t want to admit he’s hurt! But don’t kick a man while he’s down’.

Pocket rocket Kady also had her say on social media, simply stating: ‘Olivia and Chris deserve each other’.

Where has the time gone ❤️️ #ThrowBackThursday A post shared by Scott Thomas (@scottyspecial) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

She also showed her support for Marcel, who stuck up for Montana and Chloe as they were both reduced to tears from the rows.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

Mirroring many viewers’ tweets, she said: ‘Please @LoveIsland find marcel the love of his life he is amazing’.

Will all be resolved in the villa tonight?

We definitely can’t wait to find out…

By Emily Jefferies