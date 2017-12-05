Love Island’s Scott Thomas And Kady McDermott Have Split Again

The couple have had a difficult few months...

It’s been a pretty heartbreaking few days for Love Island fans.

We first learnt that Rachel Fenton and Rykard Jenkins had split, and then it was confirmed this year’s winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies had gone their separate ways. *Sobs*.

Now Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas have ended things again, with their agents confirming the news to The Sun Online.

An insider revealed: ‘Scott and Kady have split again. Their relationship was really fiery and they couldn’t stop arguing – they just weren’t getting on at all.

‘They’re both really sad to split and obviously the timing makes it worse with it being the run-up to Christmas.’

Scott, 29, and 22-year-old Kady went official in the LI villa last year, but rumours about their relationship being on the rocks emerged this summer.

Kady recently revealed that they were on a break, explaining to new!: ‘At the moment, it’s difficult not being able to speak to him.

‘After Love Island, I moved in with Scott straight away. We were constantly with each other, which can be a bit too much.

‘We’ve got our differences but we are similar in all the wrong places. We’re both argumentative and stubborn, which doesn’t help. It was too much pressure. I missed my family and friends so much as well.’

It sounds like their break-up may be final this time, so let’s hope they can move onwards and upwards.