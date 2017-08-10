Fans Are Concerned About Love Island’s Scott And Kady Right Now

There's speculation that the couple have split...

So… we’re pretty worried about Love Island‘s Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott.

Rumours are flying that the couple may have ended things, after 21-year-old Kady appeared to delete all photos of her boyfriend from her Instagram account. NOOO.

Not only that, but she’s Tweeted: ‘New chapter 📖’ – which Scott proceeded to re-Tweet.

One concerned fan replied: ‘Have u and Scott split up,’ to which another said: ‘Looks that way i say x [sic].’

However, another pointed out: ‘Surely they’ve not split. They were still doing things together like 2 days ago from what I can see.’

And that’s true. In fact, Scott sent Kady’s sister Kirsty a happy birthday message just yesterday.

He wrote: ‘Big bday love to this crazy orangutang @Kirsty_McDx❤️️🎂,’ and she responded: ‘Haha thankssss Scotty boy. I love how u remember this even though u were steaming🐒🐒🐒xx [sic].’

Would they be having such a friendly chat if Scott had just broken up with Kady? We’re not sure…

It’s also been reported that the pair have unfollowed each other on Twitter. But last we checked, that wasn’t the case.

Both Scott – who’ll celebrate his 29th birthday tomorrow – and Kady have kept schtum, posting about other topics on their pages. Hmm.

The pair went official shortly after coming third on last year’s series of Love Island, and seem to have been completely smitten ever since.

Pair of lunatics looking like 😇😇 SCADY ❤️️✌️️ A post shared by Scott Thomas (@scottyspecial) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

They live together in Scott’s home city of Manchester, and Kady recently told OK!: ‘I’d love to get engaged, but we’re both so busy at the moment with our careers.

‘We moved in together and got a dog in only a year so now we’re just taking our time.’

Fingers crossed the speculation isn’t true. Because otherwise we’re going to be real sad.