Noooo.

Say it ain’t so…

Reports have claimed that Scott Disick has been fired from Keeping Up With The Kardashians by none other than Kris Jenner herself.

Having appeared in almost every episode since the show began in 2007 – they have just celebrated the show’s tenth anniversary – many viewers will be gutted at the absence of the quick-witted father of three.

According to The Sun, Scott has already filmed for the new series of KUWTK but will stop filming with them from now on.

‘Kris wanted Scott to clean his act up and go back to rehab,’ an insider has alleged to the publication. ‘She thinks he’d be happier if he stopped partying. But he doesn’t think there’s a problem with his lifestyle right now, so he doesn’t see why he should.’

Having had a long and complicated relationship with the eldest Kardashian daughter Kourtney, with whom he has three children, Scott has always been considered a firm part of the reality TV family – even after the pair officially split.

‘Kris has always treated Scott like a son and kept him on the show, even when he split up with Kourtney. But she has to draw the line somewhere, and this is it,’ the insider continued. ‘He’s upset – he’s saying the show will be boring without him. He brings the drama – he can’t believe it.’

THE KARDASHIAN DECADE A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

They added: ‘Of course, there’s the money, but Scott also likes the fame and celebrity status the show brings him. He’s worried that now he’s off the show, no one will be interested in him any longer.’

See: Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At Cruel Body Shamers

Claiming that Scott thinks his ex Kourtney is out to get him, the insider went on: ‘He’s upset with Kourtney as he thinks she’s trying to ruin his career as she hates him ‘having fun’, and he’s furious with Kris, as she always said she’d keep him on the show, no matter what.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

More: Vicky Pattison And Chris Ramsey Have Reportedly Been Axed From I’m A Celeb Spin-Off

We don’t know whether these claims are true or false, but now Radar Online have also alleged: ‘Kris told him that they’ll see through the existing commitments then that’s it, he’s done.’

Discussing Kourtney’s new relationship, they continued: ‘Scott knew this day was coming once Kourtney officially moved on and got serious [with new boyfriend Younes Bendjima.] Still, he is shocked to the core. This is his cash cow, and with the way he spends money there’s no way he’ll be able to afford for long his current lifestyle.’

We’re keeping our fingers crossed this isn’t true…