Wait. Did Scott Disick Actually ‘Propose’ To Kourtney Kardashian…?!

We really don't know what's going on between these two any more...

Okay, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick seem to be continuing on their quest to confuse the hell out of everyone.

In case you totally missed the memo, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars seemed to be giving things another go, having previously broken up (and broken the hearts of fans and viewers at the same time) in 2015 after nine years together.

Yup. It was dubbed a ‘Christmas miracle’ in December of last year when reports appeared to confirm that they were ‘back together and giving their relationship a try again.’

To add to the excitement, Scott seemed to have nabbed an invitation to the latest Kardashian family holiday, with pictures being posted to social media and everything. Ooh.

But, just when we thought we had a handle on the whole sitch, Scott went and threw an absolute curveball by jetting off to Miami on his own. What’s more, he was later photographed with a heap of other women – and it looked pretty darn cosy from where we were sitting.

Reports then suggested that Kourtney wasn’t actually too fussed by the photographs, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that she ‘could not care less.’

What?! So maybe they weren’t on the road to a reconciliation after all?

Well. Hold that thought.

Now, US publications are alleging that Scott might have popped the big question to his former lady. Er.

An insider reportedly told Us Weekly: ‘Scott proposed to Kourtney. Not with a ring. He just said, ‘Let’s get married.’’

But, before you rush out and buy a hat, the source also alleged that it didn’t go down too well, with the 33-year-old telling him ‘no’.

The pair share three children together, so it’s understandable that she wouldn’t want to make any rushed decisions.

But we’re now even more confused (if that’s possible?) as to what’s really happening with these two…