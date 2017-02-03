What Exactly Is Going On Between Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian?

We really CAN'T keep up with this Kardashian and her on/off beau...

It’s safe to say that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are totally confusing everyone right now. Well, they’re confusing us at least.

In December of last year, reports appeared to confirm that they were giving things another go, with sources telling E! News that they were ‘back together and giving their relationship a try again.’

The internet rejoiced, obvs.

But when photos were published to the Daily Mail this week, showing Scott in a pretty cosy position with a model in a Miami hotel swimming pool, fans were left wondering whether or not they really were on the road to a reconciliation.

Hmm. It wasn’t looking likely.

Now, though, reports are coming in that claim that Kourtney wasn’t actually too fussed by the photographs.

A source allegedly close to Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight that she ‘could not care less.’

I don't think you ready for this jelly A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

The source is said to have revealed to the publication: ‘Kourtney could not care less that Scott hooks up with other girls. They are broken up.

‘There has been no chance of reconciliation for quite some time now.’

It doesn’t seem as cut-and-dry as this, though, as a new teaser clip for the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, seems to paint a different story.

Scott, who shares three children with his former girlfriend, can be seen telling Kourt’s sister Khloe Kardashian that he ‘will never be over her.’

During a heart-to-heart, Lord Disick said: ‘I will never be over her, she’s the love of my life.’

So what were those photos all about, Scott?!