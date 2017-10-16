Did Scott Disick Just ‘Confirm’ Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Pregnancy’…?

The KUWTK star was put on the spot about *those* family rumours. And he had a lot to say...

It’s safe to say that everyone has been talking about the rumoured Kardashian baby boom.

In case you’ve missed out on all of the gossip: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have confirmed that they are expecting their third child, Kylie Jenner is reportedly ‘pregnant’ with her first child just a few months after confirming her relationship with rapper Travis Scott and Khloe Kardashian is also supposedly ‘pregnant’ with her first child too, after falling head over heels for NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Phew.

The only official confirmation has come from Kim Kardashian West, who made the big reveal in a trailer for the new series of E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Sasha's Shirt 💙 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Keeping quiet about her own ‘pregnancy’ speculation, fans believe that Kylie Jenner has been fuelling the rumours by continuing to post throwback photos to Instagram and also covering up in oversized shirts.

Khloe Kardashian, on the other hand, fiercely shut down comments about an apparent ‘baby bump’ on one of her recent pictures.

But it seems as though Scott Disick isn’t planning on staying so tight-lipped.

In a recent interview with E! News, The Lord was quizzed about whether or not he would be offering parenting advice to KoKo (who he is famously very close to).

Lord Louis A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

‘Well, if she ever asks I’m sure I would try. But I feel like all of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity, or one block over, that everybody’s kind of there for each other,’ he said.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Scott continued: ‘I don’t really need to give advice per se because, we are right there. It’s not like long-distance, ‘hey, maybe you should try this?’ Everybody so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time. So no real advice in that sense.’

Of course, this could be a completely hypothetical answer.

We’ll be waiting to hear from Khloe-K herself. But hopefully we won’t have to wait too long, eh?