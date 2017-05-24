This could be one awkward reunion...

It certainly came as a surprise to hear the rumours that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and father-of-three Scott Disick is dating Disney star Bella Thorne.

There have been some pretty strong hints on social media and the pair coincidently seem to keep popping up in the same places… But if true, they clearly aren’t ready to make their relationship public just yet.

Scott, 33, and 19-year-old Bella appeared to be trying to avoid being seen together on Tuesday when they both touched down at Nice airport in France, despite the fact they were actually spotted leaving LAX airport together the previous day.

Understandably, Scott must’ve been attempting to avoid any drama when arriving in the SAME town in which Kourtney is staying, especially if he’s with his new lady.

And Bella made sure to be spotted accompanied by her sister instead of Scott.

Bella fuelled dating rumours when she took to Snapchat earlier this week to show off a lavish bouquet of flowers that had been sent to her by a supposedly mystery man, mere hours after being snapped with Scott in LA.

Although she didn’t show the name on the card accompanying the bouquet, she did show the strange message: ‘To my white trash hood b****. Erm.

A source recently gave an insight into the pair’s LA date, telling PEOPLE: ‘They were dancing together and getting cosy, but he was a total gentleman. It was a real date.’

Scott is best known for his role in hit reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and being the boyfriend of Kourtney and father to their children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Bella rose to fame on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up, and has recently had a pretty hectic love life.

In the past year she’s broken up with reported fiancé, actor Greg Sulkin, and been romantically linked to singer Charlie Puth and actor Tyler Posey.

Will this unlikely couple confirm a relationship soon?

By Emily Jefferies