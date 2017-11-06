Scarlett Moffatt Had The Most Hilarious ‘Malfunction’ On TV This Weekend

Once you see it, you can't un-see it

We’re massive fans of Gogglebox alumni Scarlett Moffat here at Look HQ. As well as being current queen of the jungle, she’s also the queen of telling it like it is.

Her appearance on Sunday Brunch this weekend, though, was even more hilarious than usual – as hordes of viewers took to Twitter to point out.

Consider this your official warning that once you see it, you can’t un-see it.

Yep. It looks like a pair of ‘droopy boobs.’

The unfortunate placing of the design was so hilarious that it made it onto Twitter’s ‘Moments’ page.

But ever the resourceful social media star, Scarlett saw the funny side and took the opportunity to promote her new book.

Too funny.

Scarlett is now heading off to Australia ahead of the launch of this year’s I’m a Celeb in two weeks’ time (we’re literally counting down the days).

After being crowned queen of the jungle last year, she’ll be presenting the show’s spinoff Extra Camp alongside Joe Swash and fellow 2016 contestant Joel Dommett. What a line-up, eh?!

The whole thing just goes to show there’s never a dull moment as far as Scarlett Moffatt is concerned.

Oh, how we love her….

Words by Lucy Abbersteen