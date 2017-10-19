Scarlett Moffatt Reveals Split With Luke Crodden On Her Birthday

Poor Scarlett...

Sadly, it looks like Scarlett Moffatt and Luke Crodden have parted ways once again, and we’re pretty gutted about it TBH.

Scarlett rekindled her relationship with the hairdresser this summer after spending some time apart – but now it looks like it really is over for good. Nooo.

Taking to Facebook to break the news, the new Extra Camp presenter revealed all: ‘I’m gonna have to write it because I feel a bit awkward as I’ve done some interviews about him being in my book that aren’t out for a while due to timings of the magazines… But me and Luke have finished due to a number of different things.

‘It was Luke’s choice in the end but it’s because we both just see each other in more of a friendly way than a romantic way… And we both respect and love each other enough to know we need to call it a day and not be one of those couples that’s off and on,’ she continued.

See: Scarlett Moffatt Reveals Her ‘New Teeth’ After An Accident 11 Years Ago

‘So it’s not that I’m being a c**p girlfriend and not mentioning him it’s just we are no longer together. I wish him all the luck and happiness in the world, just sometimes these things happen,’ she concluded.

But not before adding something pretty heartbreaking on the end: ‘happy birthday Scarlett by the way ha,’ she finished the post.

More: Fans Go Into Meltdown As The New Hosts Of Extra Camp Are Confirmed

We just want to give Scarlett a big hug right now.

The TV star then went on to thank her fans for their support and love on her special day: ‘Well it’s been an unusual weekend ha, but thanks so much for all the cards, pressies, calls, texts and comments wishing me happy birthday it’s made my day ❤️ [sic]’



Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

We hope both Scarlett and Luke are okay during this tricky time.