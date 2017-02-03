Has Scarlett Moffatt Actually Split From Boyfriend Luke Crodden?

SAD FACE.

We never thought we would be writing these words, but Scarlett Moffatt and Luke Crodden have reportedly split up.

WE KNOW.

The couple, who have always been super loved-up on social media, have allegedly called time on their romance, The Sun Online reports.

Scarlett, 26, was in a relationship with Luke, 28, for a year. The former Gogglebox lady was crowned the winner of the most recent series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here back in December.

Miss her more than @scarlett_Moffatt misses chicken kebabs 😢 #teamscarlett #scarletttowin #imaceleb @itvimacelebrity @bettymoffatt A photo posted by Luke Crodden (@lukecrodden) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:46am PST

But, according to the publication, the pair have struggled to make time for each other after her big win. Well, she has been a busy bee.

A source close to the couple has reportedly told The Sun: ‘Scarlett is sad about her break up with Luke but she really hopes they can remain friends.

‘It’s a positive thing that Scarlett’s schedule is so busy at the moment as it will take her mind off the split.’

They added: ‘At the moment she needs to concentrate on her career. After all, she’s got plenty of time to settle down in the future.’

We can’t quite believe it’s true, as the pair have always gushed about their future together.

Just me and my girl before she heads off and runs the #nationaltelevisionawards #ntas A photo posted by Luke Crodden (@lukecrodden) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

What’s more, it was only a week ago that Scarlett presented backstage at the NTAs – and Luke made no secret of the fact that he was there, right behind her.

And a girl can have a successful career AND a successful relationship.

There’s been no confirmation from either side about the news so far.

But we really wish that both Scarlett and Luke are okay, whether together romantically or just as friends.