Scarlett Moffatt Reacts To Her Family Being Dropped From Gogglebox

It was the news we had been dreading to hear, but Scarlett Moffatt and her TV-watching family are leaving their Gogglebox days behind them.

At the weekend, the big bosses behind the Channel 4 show confirmed that County Durham’s favourite family – parents Betty and Mark, Scarlett and her little sister Ava – are no longer filming for the series, and will not appear on new episodes due to air soon.

A spokeswoman for the Channel 4 show told the Sunday People: ‘The Moffatt family will not be appearing in this series.

‘The whole premise of Gogglebox is normal people commenting on the TV. Scarlett is now a celebrity in her own right so it made sense she wouldn’t continue.’

Had fun with these lovelies two days in a row now I'm a lucky girl #ntas #saturdaynighttakeaway A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:33am PST

We mean, it kinda makes sense, considering that Scarlett came out on top during the latest helping of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here AND has bagged some TV presenting roles (including the National Television Awards alongside Dermott O’Leary) since returning to the UK from Oz.

But that doesn’t mean we’re going to miss her any less.

And, if the 26-year-old’s reaction is anything to go by, she’s just as disappointed as we are.

We are going to miss doing #gogglebox so so much 😭 but can't wait to watch the new series (good luck my fellow goggleboxers you will smash it love the Moffatts) 💕 A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Sharing a photograph of her family on Instagram, the reality star confirmed the news and explained: ‘We are going to miss doing #gogglebox so so much 😭 but can’t wait to watch the new series (good luck my fellow goggleboxers you will smash it love the Moffatts) 💕’.

Her followers quickly responded, with comments including: ‘Soooooo disappointed you all won’t be in it 😱’ and ‘Definitely going to miss you and your hilarious commentary 😂🙈 such a laugh watching you on Gogglebox xx’.

One fan in particular, who had written to her on Twitter saying how ‘gutted’ they were by the announcement, garnered a direct response from Scarlett.

She replied, ‘We are gutted to, thought my Mam and dad (and little Ava) would still be able to do it but we will still be watching #gogglebox [sic]’.

Hopefully she’ll still live tweet along, eh?