Scarlett Moffatt Appears To Confirm A New Romance On Instagram

The Gogglebox star looks very cosy with a Dreamboy...

By Lauren Hughes

From the editors of CelebsNow

When it comes to Scarlett Moffatt’s love life, the rumour mill has been rife. Whether it’s the whisperings of a secret relationship with co-presenter Ant McPartlin, or hints that she’s been flirting with ex-Love Islander Kem Cetinay, it seems everyone has an opinion on who the star is dating.

But now the Geordie lass has silenced the speculation, with a stunning ‘date night’ photo with Dreamboys hunk Lee Wilkinson.

Back home in the Toon, the I’m A Celebrity star posted a cute picture of the pair looking super-cosy, captioning it with the sweet message: ‘Love this one… love a night in Newcastle #datenight.’

Comments started pouring in from fans, who were loving Scarlett’s gushing post (and Lee’s ‘hunky’ appearance, too!): ‘Where you find this fine specimen of a hunk?! Lovely to see you happy!’ wrote one fan.

‘Flipping heck he’s canny pleased to see her happy!’ another wrote. ‘Great you are having a good time, with a bloke you like, in fabulous Newcastle,’ a third added.

Another said, ‘Such a beautiful girl inside and out! Date whoever you want whenever you want! Who you date is none of our business! Your going from strength to strength and loving life! You look stunning and happy 😊! You go girl x.’

The gorgeous pair have reportedly known each other for quite some time now, but things have only recently become serious, after Scarlett spent some time back north over the festive season.

A source told The Sun: ‘Scarlett hasn’t been concerned by the Ant speculation as she has been focused on her new relationship.

‘She has always liked Lee but after making it in television and moving to London, Scarlett never expected to get together with him.

‘But after going back up north over the festive period they connected and have been in constant contact ever since. She is now living in the north again and it has enabled them to spend more time together, away from prying eyes.’

So will this finally silence the rumours that Scar-Ant is a thing? Scarlett recently unwittingly added fuel to the fire by posting a sizzling bedroom selfie, with a picture of Ant and Dec taking pride of place on her bedroom table.

Eagle-eyed fans called Scarlett out on the picture, with one writing, ‘Busted…nobody keeps a photo of their coworkers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly.’

However, she quickly hit back at the comment, saying that she keeps the photo by her bed simply because the comedy duo are her ‘heroes’. She wrote: ‘Well I do Ant and Dec are my heroes x.’

Ant recently confirmed his split from wife of 10 years, Lisa Armstrong. But as Scarlett said, it seems he and Scarlett are just good friends.