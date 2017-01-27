Scarlett Moffatt Hits Back After Her NTAs Outfit Is Called A ‘Failure’

The 26-year-old looked GORGEOUS in a pink blazer and shorts combo - and she won't let anyone tell her otherwise

It’s safe to say that Scarlett Moffatt had an AH-mazing night at the National Television Awards on Wednesday.

Not only did her programmes Gogglebox and I’m A Celebrity nab the Factual Entertainment and Challenge Show gongs respectively, but she also made her presenting debut.

What a night!! Two NTAS for Gogglebox and I'm a celeb and hosting backstage… living the dream #ntas A photo posted by S C A R L E T T 👽 (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:39am PST

While Dermot O’Leary hosted the ceremony, the 26-year-old was backstage interviewing the winners.

Of course, Scarlett looked gorgeous as she chatted to stars including Ant and Dec, Mary Berry, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

She’d opted for a magenta duster blazer and matching shorts, which she’d paired with a simple black cami.

When it came to her beauty look, she was rocking smoky eyes, nude lips and a sleek high ponytail. Just stunning.

Want to know the best thing about the ensemble? It was all TOTALLY affordable.

I'm red carpet ready 🙈👯💕 #nta Outfit: @topshop Jewellery: @catherinezoraida A video posted by S C A R L E T T 👽 (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Yep. Being a girl after our own hearts, Scarlett revealed that she’d popped to Topshop to pick up her red carpet outfit, Tweeting: ‘For all you lovely lot asking my outfit was from good old @Topshop #ntas.’

But despite the fact that Scarlett looked confident and happy (and did a brilliant job of presenting), some people couldn’t help criticising her. *Sigh*.

Luckily, the Geordie gal isn’t taking the silly comments to heart. She took to Twitter yesterday to vent: ‘I loved my outfit last night & if the papers want to say it was a failure because “I didn’t show my figure off” one word SEXIST #girlpower.’

YES. You tell ’em, Scar.

And she certainly didn’t let the haters dampen her evening, captioning a cute montage on Instagram: ‘What a night!! Two NTAS for Gogglebox and I’m a celeb and hosting backstage… living the dream #ntas.’

You certainly are, lady. Enjoy it!