Scarlett Moffatt Hits Back After Her NTAs Outfit Is Called A ‘Failure’

Anna Duff
By

The 26-year-old looked GORGEOUS in a pink blazer and shorts combo - and she won't let anyone tell her otherwise

Scarlett Moffatt at the National Television Awards

It’s safe to say that Scarlett Moffatt had an AH-mazing night at the National Television Awards on Wednesday.

Not only did her programmes Gogglebox and I’m A Celebrity nab the Factual Entertainment and Challenge Show gongs respectively, but she also made her presenting debut.

What a night!! Two NTAS for Gogglebox and I'm a celeb and hosting backstage… living the dream #ntas

A photo posted by S C A R L E T T 👽 (@scarlett_moffatt) on

While Dermot O’Leary hosted the ceremony, the 26-year-old was backstage interviewing the winners.

Of course, Scarlett looked gorgeous as she chatted to stars including Ant and Dec, Mary Berry, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

She’d opted for a magenta duster blazer and matching shorts, which she’d paired with a simple black cami.

Scarlett Moffatt at the National Television Awards

Scarlett Moffatt wowed in pink at the National Television Awards

When it came to her beauty look, she was rocking smoky eyes, nude lips and a sleek high ponytail. Just stunning.

Want to know the best thing about the ensemble? It was all TOTALLY affordable.

I'm red carpet ready 🙈👯💕 #nta Outfit: @topshop Jewellery: @catherinezoraida

A video posted by S C A R L E T T 👽 (@scarlett_moffatt) on

Yep. Being a girl after our own hearts, Scarlett revealed that she’d popped to Topshop to pick up her red carpet outfit, Tweeting: ‘For all you lovely lot asking my outfit was from good old @Topshop #ntas.’

But despite the fact that Scarlett looked confident and happy (and did a brilliant job of presenting), some people couldn’t help criticising her. *Sigh*.

Luckily, the Geordie gal isn’t taking the silly comments to heart. She took to Twitter yesterday to vent: ‘I loved my outfit last night & if the papers want to say it was a failure because “I didn’t show my figure off” one word SEXIST #girlpower.’

YES. You tell ’em, Scar.

And she certainly didn’t let the haters dampen her evening, captioning a cute montage on Instagram: ‘What a night!! Two NTAS for Gogglebox and I’m a celeb and hosting backstage… living the dream #ntas.’

You certainly are, lady. Enjoy it!