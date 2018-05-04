Scarlett Moffatt Has Landed A New Role For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding

From the editors of Good To Know

By Jessica Ransom

Following her stints on Gogglebox and I’m A Celebrity, Scarlett Moffatt has gained lots of experience in television and presenting.

Now the 28-year-old is branching out into the world of news reporting, as she has been recruited by the BBC to cover the royal wedding.

Ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day, it has been announced that Scarlett will be based at Windsor Castle where she will give live hourly updates for BBC Radio 1 listeners.

Taking to Instagram to share the news with fans, she wrote: ‘So proud to announce I’ll be one of the wedding correspondents for the BBC for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day 👸🏻To say I was excited would be an understatement [sic]’.

This isn’t Scarlett’s first radio role; back in January the I’m A Celeb ‘Extra’ Camp presenter revealed that she would be co-hosting a weekly show with Matt Edmondson on Radio One.

Scarlett was also signed by Global in March to help host Heart over the Easter weekend.

Chris Evans, Alan Carr, Mel Sykes and Zoe Ball will also reporting on the wedding on different BBC stations.

BBC television coverage will be led by presenters Kirsty Young, Huw Edwards, Dermot O’Leary, Ore Oduba, Anita Rani, Tina Daheley and Alex Jones.

Speaking about the newly-weds-to-be, Kirsty Young said: ‘They’re a couple who seem to have captured the goodwill of the world. Yet at the heart of this national event is a very personal, modern day love story.’

She continued: ‘It looks set to be a Royal Wedding like no other and I’m very pleased indeed to be part of the BBC One team sharing it with the nation’.