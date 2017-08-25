Scarlett Moffatt Hits Back To Cruel Troll In The BEST Way

Go, Scarlett!

Scarlett Moffatt’s career has gone from strength to strength recently.

From establishing herself as a fan favourite on Gogglebox and being crowned queen of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, to taking over as the new host of Channel 4’s Streetmate… It’s safe to say that this Geordie girl is doing incredibly well.

However, unfortunately the TV star has come under fire from a troll who shockingly called her ‘brain dead’.

Oh my god thank you so much for following me you lovely lovely lot! Hugs all round. Can't believe I've made it to 1.5 million. I want to squeeze you all 🐻❤️ #bearhug #love A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

When Scarlett took to Twitter to joke with her followers ahead of the GCSE results day: ‘To anybody worrying about their GCSE results today remember that Pitbull rhymed “Kodak” with “Kodak” and he is a millionaire # GCSE,’ sadly one follower hit back.

‘And remember Scarlett Moffat made money by watching tv on tv. Anyone can be successful no matter how brain dead,’ they cruelly replied.

But was the queen of the jungle going to sit back and take that? Of course not!

‘I have 13 A*-C GCSEs, 3 A levels and a 2:1 bachelors degree mate. But if you work hard & be kind you can achieve anything,’ the TV presenter fired back.

Yes, Scarlett!

And it’s no surprise she’s so loved by her fans, as she then went on to comfort her younger followers: ‘Seriously lovelies if you don’t get the grades you were expecting do not panic. Work hard & be kind & you can achieve all your dreams # gcse’

Pink lady 💖 #pink A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

And after she rightfully put the troll in her place, Scarlett was flooded with messages of support and appreciation.

One fan wrote: ‘You tell them Scarlett! You’re amazing! So pleased to see you doing so well. You deserve it.x [sic]’ while another agreed: ‘Bloody love you @ScarlettMoffatt should always pity those who make themselves big by making others feel small! # HateBullies [sic]’

And even some of her famous friends shared their love, with Love Island‘s Tyne-Lexy replying: ‘Yes girl!’ and TV presenter Gaby Roslin gushing: ‘I bloody love you you gorgeous bright fabulous strong woman’

We couldn’t agree more… We love you, Scarlett!

By Emily Jefferies