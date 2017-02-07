Newly-Single Scarlett Moffatt Comforted By Ant And Dec During Dinner Date

Don't be sad Scarlett, there's plenty more fish in the sea...

While her career is going from strength to strength, Scarlett Moffatt isn’t having as much luck in her personal life following the demise of her relationship.

But luckily for the Gogglebox star, she was able to have a night off from mending her broken heart yesterday thanks to TV’s favourite duo, Ant and Dec.

The I’m A Celebrity hosts took their new Saturday Night Takeaway co-star out for a pick-me up dinner – and we’re sure there were laughs all around.

To make sure there was never a dull moment, their co-star Stephen Mulhern also joined the trio.

Scarlett, 26, appeared in good spirits and thoughts of former beau Luke Crodden looked like they couldn’t be further from her mind.

Sharing their bonding experience ahead of the new series of the ITV show, Scarlett captioned an image on Instagram: ‘Such a funny night tonight… pre Saturday night take away dinner… #saturdaynight #takeaway.’

Ant and Dec echoed her sentiments about their fun-filled evening together, sharing the same photo while poking fun over Stephen’s choice of dessert.

They captioned the pic: ‘Pre #SaturdayNightTakeaway dins. Of everything on the extensive and imaginative dessert menu @StephenMulhern asked for vanilla ice cream…’

Scarlett’s much needed pick-me up comes days after it was reported that she’s ended her one-year romance.

Despite having only recently moved in together in London, the couple reportedly struggled to spend time together.

An insider told The Sun: ‘Scarlett is sad about her break up with Luke but she really hopes they can remain friends.

‘It’s a positive thing that Scarlett’s schedule is so busy at the moment as it will take her mind off the split.

‘At the moment she needs to concentrate on her career. After all, she’s got plenty of time to settle down in the future.’

As well as her slot on Saturday Night Takeaway, the TV star will also host a reboot of Channel 4 dating show Streetmate.

By Jenni McKnight